NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 24 points and 15 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn easily defeated US Merchant Marine Academy 106-48 on Monday night.
Kyndall Davis had 16 points and six assists for Long Island (2-7). Isaac Kante added 14 points. Quion Burns had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
It was the first time this season Long Island-Brooklyn scored at least 100 points.
Kody Robinson had 10 points for the Division III Mariners. Blaine McDonough added seven rebounds.
