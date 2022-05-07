HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Long scored the equalizer for the New York Red Bulls in a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.
Long scored the equalizer for the Red Bulls (5-2-3) in the 67th minute, assisted by Dylan Nealis.
Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored the lone goal for the Timbers (2-3-6).
The Red Bulls outshot the Timbers 10-6, with three shots on goal to one for the Timbers.
David Bingham had two saves for the Timbers.
Both teams next play Saturday. The Red Bulls visit the Philadelphia Union and the Timbers host Sporting Kansas City.
