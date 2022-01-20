SAN DIEGO (AP) — Colin Slater and Joel Murray scored 20 points apiece as Long Beach State beat UC San Diego 87-69 on Thursday night.
Aboubacar Traore had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Long Beach State (7-9, 3-1 Big West Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Jordan Roberts and Joe Hampton added 10 points.
Toni Rocak had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Tritons (8-9, 2-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Francis Nwaokorie added 13 points. Jake Kosakowski had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.