LONDON (AP) — Investigators are searching for the cause of a house fire in London that killed two women and two children, the London Fire Brigade said Friday.
Around 40 firefighters and six fire engines were called to the scene in the Bexleyheath area of south-east London on Thursday evening, the brigade said. Crews used breathing apparatus to take four people from the upper floor of the house using a 9 meter (30-foot) ladder, but all four died at the scene.
A man who left the building before firefighters arrived was taken to hospital.
"This is a truly terrible incident which is both sad and shocking,” London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said. “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and local community at this difficult time.”
London Mayor Sadiq khan said he was “heartbroken” by the news.
