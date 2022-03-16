PROVO, Utah (AP) — Caleb Lohner had a career-high 20 points as BYU easily defeated Long Beach State 93-72 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night.
Lohner made 9 of 11 shots.
Gideon George had 16 points for BYU (23-10). Alex Barcello added 14 points and Fousseyni Traore had 11 points and three blocks.
Joel Murray had 24 points for the Beach (20-13). Jordan Roberts added 16 points and Colin Slater had 15 points.
___
___
