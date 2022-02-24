PROVO, Utah (AP) — Caleb Lohner had 13 points and 11 rebounds to propel BYU to a 79-59 victory over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.
Te'Jon Lucas had 14 points and six assists for the Cougars (20-9, 8-6 West Coast Conference). Gideon George added 12 points and seven rebounds. Fousseyni Traore had 12 points.
Alex Merkviladze had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lions (9-17, 2-12), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Joe Quintana added 14 points, while Eli Scott scored 12.
The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. BYU defeated Loyola Marymount 83-82 on Feb. 10.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.