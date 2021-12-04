SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. tipped in a miss with 1:43 left to give Louisiana Tech the lead en route to a 78-75 win over Santa Clara on Saturday.
He dunked off a lob to push the lead to five points with 22 seconds left, finishing with 31 points and 14 rebounds despite being a game time decision to even play because of injury .
Exavian Christon had nine points and six rebounds for Louisiana Tech (6-2). Amorie Archibald added six assists.
Jalen Williams had 28 points for the Broncos (6-3). Keshawn Justice added 18 points. Miguel Tomley had 12 points.
