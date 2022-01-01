RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. hit a pair of foul shots with five seconds left to lead Louisiana Tech to a 74-73 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday, the Bulldogs' ninth consecutive home victory.
On the next possession for the Hilltoppers, Dayvion McKnight missed a 3-pointer.
Lofton had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs.
Cobe Williams had 18 points for Louisiana Tech (11-3, 2-0 Conference USA). Amorie Archibald added 17 points and eight rebounds. Keaston Willis had 11 points.
Louisiana Tech totaled 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Camron Justice had 22 points for the Hilltoppers (8-6, 0-1). Dayvion McKnight added 20 points and six rebounds. Josh Anderson had 15 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
