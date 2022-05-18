SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored in the 87th minute to help Minnesota United earn a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Wednesday.
Lod scored the equalizer for United (4-5-3) with an assist from DJ Taylor.
Sacha Kljestan broke a scoreless tie with a penalty-kick goal in the 83rd minute for the Galaxy (6-4-2).
United outshot the Galaxy 17-12, but LA had an 8-4 edge in shots on goal.
Dayne St. Clair saved three shots for United. Jonathan Bond had seven saves for the Galaxy.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
