PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan had 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Jaelin Llewellyn scored 24 points as Princeton extended its winning streak to seven games, rolling past Penn 93-70 on Saturday night.
Drew Friberg had 18 points for Princeton (22-5, 12-2 Ivy League). Matt Allocco added 12 points.
Jordan Dingle had 31 points for the Quakers (12-15, 9-5). Clark Slajchert added 12 points. Bryce Washington had 10 points. Lucas Monroe had a career-high 14 rebounds plus two points.
The Tigers improved to 2-0 against the Quakers this season. Princeton defeated Penn 74-64 on Jan. 17.
