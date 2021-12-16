FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Midfielder Sebastian Lletget was acquired by Major League Soccer's New England Revolution from the LA Galaxy on Thursday for $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 general allocation money.
The trade includes conditional future GAM based on performance.
A regular on the U.S. national team, the 29-year-old had spent the last seven seasons with the Galaxy and will reunite with New England coach Bruce Arena, the former Galaxy coach.
Lletget has 23 goals and 27 assists in 158 regular-season MLS games from 2015-21. He has eight goals in 33 international appearances.
Lletget spent 2010-15 with West Ham but failed to get into any Premier League games and was limited to one senior appearance, against Nottingham Forest in a third-round FA Cup match in 2014.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.