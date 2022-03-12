BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah led Liverpool to a 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday, maintaining the attempt to chase down Premier League leader Manchester City.
Liverpool is three points behind City with the defending champions playing at Crystal Palace on Monday.
Diaz headed the ball into the back of the net in the 19th minute just before being clattered by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who had rushed out to the edge of the penalty area.
The medics were immediately waved on by referee Mike Dean, but a subsequent VAR review allowed the goalkeeper to remain on the field without punishment.
Liverpool's second came on a penalty converted by Salah in the 61st after Naby Keita’s half-volley struck Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma on the arm.
Liverpool has now scored 21 goals and conceded just twice while winning eight league games in a row.
Brighton is 13th in the 20-team standings after a fifth successive loss.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.