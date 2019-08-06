Seattle Times reporters are fanning out Tuesday afternoon to cover primary election night. Check this post frequently for updates on voting centers, results and candidate reactions throughout the evening.
What you need to know:
- You can still register and vote up until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The election is a key test of whether Washington's new same-day voter registration system is up to the task. In testing earlier this year, the new $9.5 million system called VoteWA was plagued by problems in King County and some other large jurisdictions. Secretary of State Kim Wyman and other officials are pushing ahead, expressing confidence the kinks have been worked out.
- The primary will winnow the field for the top two candidates to advance to the Nov. 5 general election. Contests include city council races in Seattle, Bellevue, Burien, Federal Way, Kent, Mercer Island, North Bend, Redmond, Renton, Puyallup, Olympia, Tacoma and elsewhere. Also on the ballot is a six-year $810 million King County parks levy and a seven-year $219 million Seattle library levy that would expand library hours and eliminate overdue fines.
- Not surprisingly for an August off-year primary, turnout is comparatively low so far. As of Tuesday, only about 23% of King County's active registered voters had returned their ballots. Turnout in Seattle is running a bit higher, at 26 percent.
- In Seattle, 55 candidates are vying to advance to the general election in seven City Council districts — in an election that will decide whether the council majority shifts, relatively speaking, to the left or right for the next four years. Facing sour polling numbers, four council incumbents bailed out rather than seeking reelection: Sally Bagshaw, Mike O'Brien, Bruce Harrell and Rob Johnson. Three incumbents are seeking reelection and face a bevy of challengers for their seats: Kshama Sawant, the Socialist Alternative member who represents Capitol Hill's District 3; Lisa Herbold, who represents West Seattle's District 1; and Debra Juarez, who represents North Seattle's District 5. Learn more about the council candidates and their policy positions by visiting The Seattle Times voter guide.
- Interest-group PACs have poured more than $863,000 in support or opposition to Seattle council candidates, led by $377,000 from PACs associated with the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, followed by $148,000 from the hotel workers union, Unite Here Local 8, and $132,000 from a new group called "Moms for Seattle." The cash in some cases is fueling negative and controversial mailers.
- Candidates also are vying to lead the state's largest school district, with a dozen candidates competing for four seats on the Seattle School Board this fall. Learn more about the candidates, and what's at stake in our School Board Election Guide.