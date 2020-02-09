Who will win at the 92nd Academy Awards? Here's a full list of the 2020 Oscars nominees.
The awards are listed in the order in which they will be presented.
Winners are marked in bold-italics.
Actor in a supporting role
Presenter: Regina King
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Animated feature film
Presenter: Mindy Kaling
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks), Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
I Lost My Body (Netflix), Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
Klaus (Netflix), Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing), Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
Toy Story 4 (Pixar), Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Animated short film
Presenter: Mindy Kaling
Dcera (Daughter), Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorabl, Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corree
Sister, Siqi Song
Original screenplay
Presenters: Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won
Adapted screenplay
Presenters: Natalie Portman and Timothée Chalamet
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Live action short film
Presenters: Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen
Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
The Neighbors' Window, Marshall Curry
Siria, Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A Sister, Delphine Girard
Production design
Presenters: Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig
The Irishman, production design: Bob Shaw; set decoration: Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, production design: Ra Vincent; set decoration: Nora Sopková
1917, production design: Dennis Gassner; set decoration: Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, production design: Barbara Ling; set decoration: Nancy Haigh
Parasite, production design: Lee Ha-jun; set decoration: Cho Won-woo
Costume design
Presenters: Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig
The Irishman, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Documentary feature
American Factory (Netflix), Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
The Cave (National Geographic), Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjaer
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix), Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
For Sama (PBS), Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Honeyland (Neon), Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
Documentary short subject
In the Absence, Yi Seung-jun and Gary Byung-seok Kam
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl), Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Life Overtakes Me, John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman, Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Sound editing
Ford v Ferrari, Donald Sylvester
Joker, Alan Robert Murray
1917, Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Wood and David Acord
Sound mixing
Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
Ford v Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Cinematography
1917, Roger Deakins
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Film editing
Ford v Ferrari, Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Yang Jinmo
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
The Irishman, Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
The Lion King, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
1917, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Joker, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy, Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
International feature film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Original score
Joker, Hildur Gudnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Original song
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4, music and lyrics by Randy Newman
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman, music by Elton John; lyrics by Bernie Taupin
"I'm Standing With You," Breakthrough, music and lyrics by Diane Warren
"Into the Unknown," Frozen II, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
"Stand Up," Harriet, music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Director
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actor in a leading role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best motion picture
Ford v Ferrari (Fox), Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, producers
The Irishman (Netflix), Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight), Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, producers
Joker (Warner Bros.), Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers
Little Women (Sony), Amy Pascal, producer
Marriage Story (Netflix), Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, producers
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony), David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, producers
1917 (Universal), Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, producers
Parasite (Neon), Kwak Sin-ae and Bong Joon Ho, producers