Photographer:
Margaret Rosenow
Photo taken: Jan. 24, at Little Si Trail
Photographer’s description: "We hiked in thick fog, but for a few minutes, the sun came through. By directing my camera toward the sun but behind a tree, I was able to shoot this perfect photo of two of my fellow hikers. It captured the feel of the moment. I used a small Canon SX730 HS camera."
Critique: "That's such a great feeling when you've taken a photograph and it does justice to the moment. In this case, it must have been a fairly special moment, because this picture is fantastic. The sun illuminating the foggy air right over your companions is a beautiful, even arresting, sight. But I think what I like even more about this photo is how it's framed in an almost three-dimensional way: The foggy forest provides the backdrop; the two larger trees anchor the foreground; and your fellow hikers are in the center of it all, lit up under hazy bands of sunlight. Super cool. Thanks for thinking of Reader's Lens!"
Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot each week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
