I agree that Little Saigon has a sanitation crisis, but it goes deeper [“Picking up trash is but a start to Little Saigon rescue plan,” Jan. 21, Opinion]:
It also has a crime problem and a gentrification problem. Like other communities that were historically redlined, there is money to be made scooping up undervalued properties for development. Will we have to wait until gentrification is complete before we see Little Saigon cleaned up and relatively crime-free?
This community is one of the cultural jewels in Seattle’s crown. Residents have shown they are willing to work to preserve their neighborhood. The city must do the same.
Jessica Lisovsky, Vashon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.