Re: “Seattle and King County have deserted Little Saigon” [Dec. 3, Opinion]:
My law firm left Seattle’s Little Saigon after 20 years, but not for lack of business.
Business was still good, but I had to protect the safety of clients and employees. There was open drug use and sales, destruction of property and shootings. Raw meat and boxes of liquor were being sold. I complained to police, King County Metro (about a bus stop), building management and the health department. But still I stayed.
Why? I had a connection to the community. Clients would shop at the nearby Asian grocery and visit my office. They knew how to find it. But shortly before I moved, my clients began to express their fears of coming to this danger zone. We made house calls instead. I enjoyed contributing to the rich cultural aspect of the city I grew up near. But when the shootings occurred, I lost my patience. I wanted to move my office nearby but couldn’t find a place that would provide the protection that we needed. I moved near Southcenter mall to keep employees and clients safe while I help people with personal injury and immigration issues.
More focus and action in underrepresented areas is needed to promote the communities.
Gary Grotz, Tukwila
