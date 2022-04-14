ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year contract.
Detroit announced the move Thursday, potentially adding a starter in the secondary.
The Lions are hoping Elliott's injuries are behind him. He missed 10 games last season with a torn biceps/pectoral injury, his entire rookie year in 2018 with the Baltimore Ravens with a fractured forearm, and was placed on injured reserve in 2019 with a knee injury.
Elliott started in all 16 games during the 2020 season and all six he played in last year. He has 106 career tackles, including 3 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Baltimore drafted the former Texas standout in the sixth round four years ago.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.