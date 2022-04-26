ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have exercised their fifth-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson, the team announced Tuesday.
A first-round pick in 2019 out of Iowa, Hockenson has 160 receptions for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns in his three seasons.
He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020.
