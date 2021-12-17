PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak, beating the Charlotte Hornets 125-116 on Friday night.
Ben McLemore added 28 points for Portland, hitting six of his eight 3-pointers in the first half to help the Trail Blazers set a franchise record with 16 3-pointers in the half. They led 81-55 at the break.
LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points in his first game back after being in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
The Hornets cut a 29-point deficit to to single-digits in the fourth quarter. Kelly Oubre Jr.'s layup pulled Charlotte to 118-112 with 1:12 left, but McLemore hit a 3-pointer to put Portland ahead 121-112.
Lillard scored 17 first-quarter points to help the Blazers race to 41-24 lead. Lillard came into the game with the worst shooting numbers of his career, shooting under 40% from the field and barely over 30% from the 3-point line.
The Blazers were 21 of 47 from 3-point range overall.
TIP-INS
Hornets: Hornets coach James Borrego told reporters before the game that while there was no hard minutes restriction for Ball’s minutes. He played 29 minutes.
Trail Blazers: The seven-game losing streak was the Blazers' longest since the 2015-16 season. … With CJ McCollum (collapsed right lung), Dennis Smith Jr. (knee soreness), Tony Snell (personal reasons) and Cody Zeller (patella) all out due to injury, rookie two-way player Trendon Watford played in the first half for the first time this season.
UP NEXT
Hornets: At Phoenix on Sunday night.
Trail Blazers: At Memphis on Sunday night.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.