Thanks to Danny Westneat for a timely and cogent column about the seething right-wing irrationality that has so completely mesmerized a large sector of the American electorate [“Here’s why some Republicans keep pushing big election lies,” Jan. 8, Local News].
It is an undeniable triumph of interminable propaganda streaming on specific sectors of TV, radio and anti-social media — an amalgam constituting a noxious nexus of alluring mendacity. Drenched daily in lies and misinformation, willing recipients are recruited into the rancid ranks of the Big Lie. It is a formidable phenomenon and must be met head on.
In 1935, our first American Nobel Prize for Literature winner, Sinclair Lewis, penned the novel “It Can’t Happen Here” about the fascist takeover of American society. It is a cautionary tale. Lewis’ warning is ever relevant. Yes, it could happen here. Let’s make sure it doesn’t.
Joe Martin, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.