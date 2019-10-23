Direct-to-consumer companies are skyrocketing in popularity — they save the consumer money by cutting out middlemen and brick-and-mortar expenses, and let you shop in your pajamas. But the downside is that you have to buy sight unseen.
That's where the pop-up comes in, with online-only companies setting up temporary shops to let people buy or try the old fashioned way — in person. Popular clothing line Everlane is in select Nordstrom locations through Nov. 17, and starting Friday, Purple Mattress opens a pop-up store at University Village.
The Purple shop will allow customers to try out and shop its line of mattresses, pillows, sheets, cushions and dog beds that use its Purple Grid technology, which disperses body pressure and creates cooling air channels. The mattresses, made in Salt Lake City, will be available to take home.
The shop will also include experiences to help consumers better understand the Purple Grid technology and how it makes a difference in getting quality sleep.
A grand opening party will take place on Friday, Oct. 25, at the pop-up location between the Tesla dealership and Bluemercury.