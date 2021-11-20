MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Gerald Liddell had a career-high 22 points plus 11 rebounds as Alabama State defeated North Carolina Central 80-74 in overtime on Saturday night.
Jordan O'Neal had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Alabama State (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Juan Reyna added 14 points. Isaiah Range had 11 points.
Randy Miller Jr. had 23 points for the Eagles (0-4), who have now lost four games in a row to start the season.
