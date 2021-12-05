Liberty (7-5, Independent) vs. Eastern Michigan (7-5, Mid-American), Dec. 18, 5:45 ET
LOCATION: Mobile, Alabama
TOP PLAYERS
Liberty: QB Malik Willis, 2,626 yards passing, 24 touchdowns; 820 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns.
Eastern Michigan: QB Ben Bryant, 2,921 yards passing, 14 touchdowns.
NOTABLE
Liberty: The Flames are the third current team to reach a bowl game their first three FBS seasons. The others were Appalachian State (2015-present) and Marshall (1997-2002).
Eastern Michigan: The Eagles rank first in the nation in fewest penalties per game (3.42), fewest penalty yards per game (30.5), fewest penalties (41), and fewest penalty yards (366).
LAST TIME
Liberty 25, Eastern Michigan 24. (Oct. 14, 1989)
BOWL HISTORY
Liberty: First appearance in the Lending Tree Bowl, third straight bowl game.
Eastern Michigan: First appearance in the Lending Tree Bowl, sixth bowl appearance in school history.
___
