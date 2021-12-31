WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Julian Lewis had 14 points to lead five William & Mary players in double figures as the Tribe edged past Northeastern 71-70 on Friday.
Ben Wight added 13 points, Tyler Rice chipped in 12, Yuri Covington scored 11 and Connor Kochera had 10 for the Tribe (3-12, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Conference).
Kochera made a go-ahead free throw with one second left.
Jahmyl Telfort scored a season-high 21 points for the Huskies (6-7, 0-2 ). Nikola Djogo added 16 points. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 15 points and seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.