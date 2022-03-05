MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Lewis tossed in 28 points, Darryl Morsell scored 20 and Marquette extended its home winning streak to eight games with an 85-77 victory over St. John's on Saturday night.
Kur Kuath had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (19-11, 11-8 Big East Conference). Morsell and Greg Elliott added six rebounds each.
Dylan Addae-Wusu had 19 points for the Red Storm (16-14, 8-11). Julian Champagnie added 15 points, while Aaron Wheeler scored 11.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
