JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Terence Lewis II turned a three point play with just over a minute left and Jonas James III knocked down a jumper and a pair of free throws to give Jackson State a 60-56 win over Florida A&M on Saturday.
Lewis paced the Tigers (7-16, 5-7 Southwestern) with 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals. James added 17 points.
Bryce Moragne scored 22 points to lead Florida A&M) (10-13, 8-4. DJ Jones added 10 points.
