The National Nordic Museum in Ballard celebrates Arctic crafts, music and culture with Nordic Sól this weekend. On the schedule Saturday and Sunday are the Inuit Games, also known as Arctic Sports, "a collection of indigenous games based on hunting and survival skills of the north." Information: https://nordicmuseum.org/nordicsol
Let the Inuit Games begin at Seattle’s National Nordic Museum
- Alan Berner
-
Featured Events
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.