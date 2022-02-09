PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons had 14 points to lead five Bradley players in double figures as the Braves defeated Loyola Chicago 68-61 on Wednesday night.
Mikey Howell and Zek Montgomery added 12 points apiece for the Braves (14-11, 8-5 MVC). Ville Tahvanainen and Terry Roberts chipped in 11 points each.
Braden Norris had 14 points for the Ramblers (18-5, 9-3). Lucas Williamson added 13 points and six assists. Chris Knight had 12 points and three blocks.
The Braves leveled the season series against the Ramblers. Loyola Chicago defeated Bradley 78-71 on Jan. 8.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.