LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Leipzig canceled training Tuesday as the team's coronavirus outbreak grew with more cases among the staff.
Leipzig said only that there were “further positive corona cases” among the staff, without specifying how many, and that no players were among those testing positive Tuesday. The players took further virus tests instead of training, with results expected Wednesday.
Five Leipzig players and four staff tested positive for the virus last week, including American coach Jesse Marsch, who had to oversee the club's last two games remotely while in isolation.
Leipzig's home state of Saxony has the highest coronavirus infection rates in Germany, and the club became the first in the top division to host a game in an empty stadium this season in a 3-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. Leipzig next visits Union Berlin on Friday and said that game “is not in danger as things stand.”
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.