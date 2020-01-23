Seattle and King County have been struggling to cope with a homelessness crisis for years now, and the taxpayers of our metropolitan area have footed the very big bill for the programs put in place to deal with it. Finally, the Legislature has begun to take notice and is mulling over ways in which the state can share the burden.
The question city residents may want to ask legislators is, what took you so long?
