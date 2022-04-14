SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander MacKenzie Gore, the San Diego Padres’ top pitching prospect, is scheduled to make his big league debut Friday night with a start against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves.
The 23-year-old Gore, the third pick overall in the 2017 draft, will take the rotation spot of left-hander Blake Snell, who is heading to the injured list with a tight left adductor.
Gore’s arrival in the bigs was delayed by command problems in the minors. He had an outstanding spring.
“As much as the fan base has been looking forward to him pitching, I think he’s been looking forward to pitching in front of this fan base just as much,” manager Bob Melvin said Thursday before the Padres’ home opener.
