LONDON (AP) — Leeds survived in the Premier League after a tense 2-1 win over Brentford on Sunday ensured Burnley was relegated instead.
U.S. manager Jesse Marsch and his team had a first-half Joe Gelhardt goal ruled out for a narrow offside on video review but finally took the lead when Raphinha scored from the penalty spot in the 56th.
That followed a blunder from Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who carelessly played the ball out to Raphinha and then brought him down with a desperate tackle.
Sergi Canos headed Brentford level in the 78th only to dent his team's chances with a sending-off for two yellow cards in quick succession soon after. Jack Harrison scored the winner for Leeds in added time.
Leeds could still have been relegated if Burnley had matched its result with a win at home to Newcastle, but Burnley lost the game 2-1.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.