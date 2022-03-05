HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Lee set a Houston Baptist record with 52 points to spark the Huskies to a 149-144 four-overtime victory over McNeese on Saturday night.
Lee also pulled down 18 rebounds for Houston Baptist (10-17, 6-11 Southland Conference). Khristion Courseault scored a career-high 30 points with seven assists and six rebounds. Zion Tordoff added 16 points and Brycen Long scored 14.
Trae English scored a season-high 27 points for the Cowboys (10-21, 5-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Zach Scott added 19 points. Kellon Taylor had 18 points and seven rebounds.
English had a three-point play with 9 seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 95. Lee's layup with 1 second left forced a second OT tied at 102. Lee sent it to a third overtime tied at 115 when he made two free throws with less than a second remaining. Long made a fourth OT necessary when he made a free throw with 1 second left after Scott's 3-pointer had given the Cowboys a one-point lead two seconds earlier.
The Huskies evened the season series against the Cowboys. McNeese defeated Houston Baptist 78-75 on Jan. 15.
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
