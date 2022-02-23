PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hyunjung Lee had 27 points as Davidson romped past Duquesne 74-50 on Wednesday night.
Lee shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers.
Luka Brajkovic had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Davidson (23-4, 13-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Sam Mennenga added 12 points.
Kevin Easley Jr. had 16 points and five assists for the Dukes (6-20, 1-13), whose losing streak reached 13 games. Tyson Acuff added 15 points. Mounir Hima had 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. Davidson defeated Duquesne 72-61 on Feb. 14.
