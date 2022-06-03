Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oregon and southeast Washington, including the following areas, in Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, John Day Basin, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In southeast Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT this morning through 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low lying and poorly drained areas. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Burn scars will also be susceptible to flooding and debris flows. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected to develop from late morning through the afternoon, shifting north and east through this evening. Given recent rainfall over the last several days and nearly saturated soils, additional heavy rains may result in flooding. Burn scars, such as the Green Ridge fire burn scar may result in an increased risk of flooding and debris flows if they are affected by heavy downpours. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&