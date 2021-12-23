NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers will have linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair available Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.
The 49ers already had ruled out running back Elijah Mitchell with a knee injury along with safety Talanoa Hufanga, who sprained his knee in last week's win against Atlanta. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) also had been ruled out Wednesday.
San Francisco also will be without offensive lineman Colton McKivitz and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf).
The Titans also had ruled out left tackle Taylor Lewan on Wednesday along with linebacker David Long and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison. Tennessee also deactivated linebackers Derick Roberson and Joe Jones and cornerback Chris Jones.
