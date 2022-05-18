Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust can be expected, especially near any bare or recently plowed fields. Travelers should use caution and prepare for possible visibility reductions. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&