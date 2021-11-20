SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Kevon Latulas ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns to lead Missouri State to a 55-24 victory over Dixie State on Saturday night.
Latulas had just eight carries but broke loose for a 68-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. He added a 7-yard score as the Bears built a 27-3 halftime lead.
Jason Shelley had 251 yards passing and threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for Missouri State (8-3).
Kobe Tracy was 24-of-49 passing for 307 yards with a touchdown pass and another on the ground for Dixie State (1-10). Devyn Perkins had an interception and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown for the Trailblazers with about three minutes remaining.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.