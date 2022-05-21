DENVER (AP) — A late spring Colorado snowstorm dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday and knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers, officials said.
The wet snow weighed down tree branches and sent them toppling onto power lines, the KUSA television station reported. Much more snow fell in mountainous regions of Colorado.
By Saturday night, power had been restored to 160,000 customers but about 50,000 still did not have it back, the Xcel Energy Colorado utility said in a statement.
The small Colorado community of Cripple Creek near the base of Pike’s Peak got 20 inches (51 centimeters) of snow, KUSA reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.