HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) — Jerome Desrosiers had 14 points, Jovon McClanahan scored 13 and Hawaii closed the game on a 9-0 run to defeat Cal Poly 63-54 on Thursday night.
Desrosiers opened the late spurt with a 3-pointer to put the Rainbow Warriors (14-9, 8-4 Big West Conference) ahead 57-54 with 1:16 remaining. McClanahan followed with another 3 to push the lead to six with 26 seconds left. Junior Madut added 11 points, while Beon Riley pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.
Camren Pierce scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting to pace the Mustangs (5-20, 1-12), who have lost eight straight. Brantly Stevenson had 14 points and six boards.
Hawaii swept the season series with the Mustangs. The Rainbow Warriors beat Cal Poly 69-56 on Jan. 22.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.