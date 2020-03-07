Forward Raul Ruidiaz scored on a second-half penalty kick to help the Sounders get a 1-1 draw with Columbus Crew SC in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field on Saturday.
Ruidiaz was given two chances to go one-on-one with Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room because the latter didn’t keep a foot on the line when initially defending the net, blocking Ruidiaz’s shot. The Peruvian striker didn’t miss on the second, equalizing the score in the 79th minute.
Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer made late substitutions to put attacking players on the field but Seattle (1-0-1) couldn’t find another score. Forward Jordan Morris missed two headers at the goal, a heartbreaker in stoppage time that was also ruled offside. The Crew was also denied by Sounders keeper Stefan Frei on a free kick in stoppage time.
The save ended the match.
The Sounders held Columbus (1-0-1) without a shot attempt through 30 minutes of the opening half. But the Crew only needed one, breaking up the Rave Green defense in the 33rd minute for a nifty play in the box.
Columbus midfielder Luis Diaz sat on the wing waiting for a service from Artur. Diaz then beamed a cross to Gyasi Zardes, who raced toward the goal untouched to boot in the score.
Before the goal, the Sounders had six shot attempts, four by Ruidiaz. Room cradled two Seattle shots for saves in the first half.
The Rave Green started its first-choice defenders with midfielder Gustav Svensson and center back Yeimar Gomez Andrade in the lineup together for the first time in three matches. Andrade was able to play in the CONCACAF Champions League match Feb. 20 in Honduras but missed the club’s two matches – including the MLS opener last Sunday – due to issues obtaining his U.S. P1 Visa. Svensson missed the past three matches because of a calf strain and was limited to 69 minutes Saturday.
Because Columbus had just one shot attempt in the first half despite possessing the ball 49.3% of the time, it seemed the new look was performing well together.
But one goal changed that perception.
Seattle didn’t have its typical crowd to fuel it either. Concerns about the spread of COVID- 19 appeared to keep many Sounders fans from attending.
The club announced 33,080 were present Saturday but the figure is based on tickets sold and not the actual turnstile count. Pockets of the 68,000-seat stadium – which has most of the upper deck tarped for Sounders games – were bare while the normally packed Brougham End and North End Faithful, where Sounders supporters’ groups sit, were thinned.
By comparison, 40,126 fans attended the Sounders’ MLS-opener against the Chicago Fire FC last Sunday.
The Sounders offered assistance in reselling tickets to the match for those with health concerns. Fans at the match were offered more sanitation stations and thorough cleanings of high-traffic areas throughout the game.
The Sounders' next home match is March 21 against FC Dallas.