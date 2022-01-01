MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Hawkins hit a 3-pointer with 1:55 remaining in double overtime to give Creighton the lead en route to a 75-69 win over Marquette on Saturday. Rati Andronikashvili followed the key score with a layup to help secure the win for the Bluejays.
The Golden Eagles' made a dunk to even the contest at 58 with 40 seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime.
Creigton's Alex O'Connell hit a 3-pointer to even the contest at 67 as time expired in the first overtime.
Ryan Kalkbrenner had a career-high 20 points plus 12 rebounds to lead the Bluejays.
Ryan Hawkins had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Creighton (10-3, 2-0 Big East Conference). O'Connell added 17 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Nembhard had 11 points and six rebounds.
Oso Ighodaro scored a career-high 22 points for the Golden Eagles (8-6, 0-3), whose losing streak reached four games. Darryl Morsell added 13 points. Tyler Kolek had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.