CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Larsson converted two free throws with 10 seconds left to lift Illinois-Chicago past Northern Illinois, 61-60 on Sunday.
Anthony Crump scored six straight points to put the Huskies in front, 60-59 with under a minute to play, but Larsson snared the rebound off a missed free throw by Keshawn Williams and drew a foul.
Damaria Franklin had 17 points and seven rebounds and Kevin Johnson had 14 points and six assists for Illinois-Chicago (4-7). Zion Griffin added eight rebounds. Michael Diggins had three blocks.
Williams scored a career-high 25 points for the Huskies (3-7). Crump added 16 points.
Trendon Hankerson, who was second on the Huskies in scoring entering the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.