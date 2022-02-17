CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Bas Leyte had a career-high 23 points, Kobe Langley hit a game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds remaining and UNC Greensboro beat Chattanooga 73-70 on Thursday night.
Miles Jones had 10 points for UNC Greensboro (16-11, 8-7 Southern Conference). Langley finished with eight points. De'Monte Buckingham had 10 rebounds.
David Jean-Baptiste had 24 points for the Mocs (22-6, 12-3), whose four-game win streak was broken. Malachi Smith added 16 points. Darius Banks had 11 points.
Smith and Jean-Baptiste made consecutive 3s that tied the game at 70 with 28.1 seconds remaining.
