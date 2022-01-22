GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Keyshaun Langley had 15 points off the bench to lift UNC Greensboro to a 61-58 win over Samford on Saturday.
De'Monte Buckingham had 13 points for UNC Greensboro (11-8, 3-4 Southern Conference).
Logan Dye had 14 points for the Bulldogs (11-8, 1-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Ques Glover added 14 points. Jaron Rillie had 10 points. Wesley Cardet Jr. had one point and 11 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
