BEIJING (AP) — A landslide at a construction site in southwestern China has killed 14 people and injured three others, official reports said Tuesday.
The cause of the landslide Monday evening in Bijie city in Guizhou province is under investigation, the reports said.
Workers were building a training facility for a hospital at the time of the landslide. Mountainous, inland Guizhou is one of China's least developed regions.
More than 1,000 people joined the overnight rescue effort, Xinhua News Agency said.
Workplace accidents are a recurring problem in China as a result of managers cutting corners, lax enforcement of safety standards and decaying infrastructure.
Among China’s worst accidents was a massive 2015 explosion at a chemical warehouse in the port city of Tianjin that killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.