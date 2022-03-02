A landslide has closed westbound Highway 18 just west of Highway 167 in Auburn, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.
The closure between Highway 167 and Weyerhaeuser Way began shortly after midnight Wednesday when rain-saturated soil slid onto the roadway, Valley Regional Fire reported.
The onramp from West Valley Highway to Highway 18 and the northbound and southbound offramps from Highway 167 to westbound Highway 18 are also closed, according to the transportation department.
“This is anticipated to be an extended closure and may extend into the morning commute,” WSDOT said on Twitter early Wednesday.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and give themselves extra time.
Public service agencies throughout the state are reminding people that it will take time — likely at least two days — for soil to stabilize after the record-breaking rain Monday.
Multiple agencies also issued reminders about the warning signs of slides, including trees tilting on slopes, new cracks in pavement and driveways, sagging utility lines, broken water pipes and a sudden difficulty opening windows or doors.
Carly Kovacik of the National Weather Service in Seattle said landslide watches and warning are usually over in 24 to 48 hours, with the one issued Monday for the Puget Sound region set to expire at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
She said the region can expect showers through Wednesday morning — but nothing like the rain we got on Monday.
The rain will gradually move east, then things will start to dry out, she said, probably staying dry through Monday, with the next rain possible on Tuesday.
