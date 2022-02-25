Re: “22 acres in Seattle are about to hit the market. Will the site become more housing?” [Feb 16, Business]
I agree the Missionary Sisters have taken care of this land and would want it to go for a greater good.
Having walked with native people for 40 years and learned the true history of how their land has been taken from them I would like to suggest that they be given a chance to purchase, at a fair price, or better yet be given gratuitously a portion of this land for their use.
I have been part of Chief Seattle Club and Mother Nation, two organizations that work with native people who experience intergenerational historical trauma. I feel it would bring a great blessing to our city and country if these two organizations were considered as a top priority.
Sister Julie Codd, Bellevue
