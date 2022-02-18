Re: “22 acres in Seattle are about to hit the market. Will the site become more housing?” [Feb. 16, Business]:
What an opportunity for Seattle — and the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Bearers of Christ’s love in the world truly show love, compassion and care. How can this rare and precious acreage be of benefit to the community?
I beg and pray that the Missionary Sisters do not just sell to the highest bidder. Too much of Seattle has been despoiled by the greed and power of developers. Create a vision! Dream big! You can gather income and create good in the world! Imagine: housing with low rentals for foster-care families, seniors and people on disability, who could help one another. The elders can help with child care and mentoring, the youth can help with chores and physical demands. Lovely areas could be preserved for playgrounds and recreation, with access to the larger community.
Let’s get the city, county and various nonprofits involved to create something we could be proud of and that would be an expression of the loving message of Christ. Or, in my Jewish tradition, that would be an act of tikkun olam, repair of the world.
Susan Partnow, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.